Mountain Valley Arts Council is exhibiting Art by Men at the main gallery at 440 Gunter Avenue in Guntersville until June 30th. The artists’ reception is Tuesday, June 13th from 5:30 – 7 p.m. so you can come meet many of these artists in person.
The artists include Bob Blankenship of Guntersville – photography, Bill Cash of Arab – woodturned bowls, James Davidson of Guntersville – wooden boxes, Eric Entrekin of Gadsden – pen and pencil drawing and prints, Adam Freeman of Albertville – 3D mixed media, Ken Gentle of Guntersville – contemporary folk art, Brian Guckenberger of Union Grove - paintings, John Hackney of Guntersville – paintings, David Hammock of Arab – metal art, Ben Harbee of Guntersville – pen drawings, wood coasters, PT-17 Stearman flying model, Oberon Harbee of Guntersville – quilt, pencil drawings, Kenyan Kelley of Grant – woodturned bowls and woodburning, Howard King of Cullman – woodturned pieces, Greg Shepard of Blue Heron – paintings and woodburning, Johnny Smith of Guntersville – nautical flag signs.
MVAC’s Summer Quilts exhibit will be on display June through the end of July. Featured piecers and quilters include Donna Grice of Arab, Jodie Justice of Grant, Mala Kennamer, Kathy Murray (quilter), Brenda Murry, Chris Ross, and Jessie Striebel of Guntersville.
MVAC’s Art Talks on June 15th from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. will feature author Dana Pritchett of Albertville who wrote “Radio Boy” loosely based on his early adult life in a rock band. Other male authors’ books by David Myers, Dr. Pete Sparks, and Allen Wier are also in the MVAC Gallery.
Art Workshops and summer just go together. Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. will be a Watercolor workshop led by Donnie Wier. On June 21st from 1 – 2:30 p.m., Susan Persall will lead a children’s acrylics art workshop based on Lily the Catfish book illustrated by Weezie Boiles and authored by Blair Newman ($25). On Friday, June 23rd from 1 – 4 p.m., Susan Persall will lead a Botanicals II workshop due to the interest in the first one. More botanical plants will be included. The adult workshops are $35 and include refreshments and all art supplies.
These exhibits, Art Talks, and art workshops are sponsored by Alabama State Council on the Arts, City of Guntersville, generous MVAC members and corporate sponsors. More info about MVAC can be found on mvacarts.org and Facebook.
