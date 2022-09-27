GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall knew the AG’s job would be far different from that of a local district attorney.
What he didn’t realize was the scope of the job and the ability he has to make a national impact.
Marshall, sworn in as the 48th Alabama Attorney General in 2017, visited Marshall County Monday at the invitation of the Guntersville Rotary Club for a luncheon meeting at Gunter’s Landing.
Over lunch, he spoke about several issues facing the state and the AG’s office right now, including the botched execution of triple murderer Alan Eugene Miller, gender identity and the state’s parole system.
“I’ve not forgotten the value to having friends here in Marshall County,” Marshall said. “Lots of them have given me sage advice.
“You have given me the opportunity to be in this role … and it has been a remarkable blessing.”
He said he was surprised at the scope of authority the AG’s office holds.
“I view it as a ‘Super District Attorney’ position,” Marshall said. “It allows me the ability to litigate matters
at the federal level.”
He said he was also surprised at the “amount of venom” the public has for those in politics.
“It makes you question why you do your job, particularly a job like this one,” Marshall said. “However, I’m very lucky and blessed to get to serve people across the state.”
Execution victim
Marshall began by “getting something off his chest,” the recent social media and news reports painting triple murderer Alan Eugene Miller as a “victim” after attempts to execute him failed Thursday.
“Frankly, I’m tired of seeing a man who killed three people execution-style be called a victim because his execution didn’t go as planned,” Marshall said.
Marshall pointed to 11th hour appeals filed on Miller’s behalf for causing issues with his execution to begin with.
Miller was set to be executed Sept. 22 for the 1999 shooting spree that left three men dead following a workplace shooting in Shelby County. The execution was called off at 11:30 p.m. because Miller’s veins couldn’t be accessed before the death warrant expired at midnight.
Miller’s attorneys said the state lost the paperwork requesting his execution be carried out using nitrogen hypoxia, a method legally available to him but never used before in the United States.
An injunction was issued Tuesday blocking the state from executing Miller by any means other than nitrogen hypoxia.
By late Thursday, the Supreme Court overruled the injunction allowing the execution to proceed.
“We got the order two days before the execution and had no opportunity to appeal,” Marshall said. “Then we get a final decision from the Supreme Court at about 9 p.m. the day of the execution.
“We have a limited window to conduct an execution … from midnight to midnight. We weren’t able to tell the staff to begin the process until about 9 p.m. You need to access two veins for an execution. By 11:30 p.m. we had only one and had to call it off.
“Now he’s a victim of the process.
“He killed those men at his workplace because he thought they were gossiping about him.”
Parole changes
Marshall said most of the day-to-day legal processes happen at the local level in the District Attorney’s offices.
“I get involved when we need to change policy,” he said.
“That is what happened when three people were murdered in Guntersville. Jimmy Spencer never should have been out for parole.”
Spencer is charged with the murders of Colton Lee, 7, his great-grandmother Marie Martin, and her neighbor Martha Reliford in Guntersville in mid-July 2018.
Spencer has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of Martin, Lee and Reliford. Martin was stabbed and strangled, and the child died from blunt force trauma, while Reliford was struck with a hatchet and stabbed days earlier.
Spencer was ruled mentally competent to stand trial earlier this year.
Spencer was initially sent to prison in the 1980s on multiple convictions and was granted parole and released in January 2018, authorities have said. He was supposed to stay at a halfway house in Birmingham for six months but left after only a few weeks.
Spencer then travelled to Guntersville where he had several run-ins with the law before the slayings took place.
Spencer is believed to have allegedly killed the three victims for money. Spencer was released from prison after serving a 20-year sentence for robbery in Franklin County and made his way to Guntersville. Marshall County District Attorney Everette Johnson said Spencer was sleeping on park benches most nights, but then became familiar with the victims’ neighborhood at Mill Village in Guntersville. Johnson said as Spencer ran out money, Spencer allegedly attempted to rob the victims. Reliford, the first victim, was killed some unknown amount of time before the second and third victims, Martin and Lee.
“This incident should never have happened,” Marshall said. “Since then, I have worked to reform part of the parole system.
“The Parole Board once said their job was to keep the jail population stable. That is not their job. Their job is to keep us safe. Does the release of an inmate make sense? If not, then don’t release them on parole.”
He also pointed to two instances of police officers killed in the line of duty by long-time criminals.
Nick Risner was killed in October 2021 by Brian Lansing Martin who was out of prison after receiving good time credit. Martin previously pleaded guilty in 2013 to the 2011 murder of his father. He received a 10-year sentence and was released from prison in 2016 after receiving credit for good time.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputy Brad Johnson was killed July 1, 2022, by Austin Patrick Hall, a man with 56 prior convictions and arrests dating back to 2012, including assault, burglary, attempting to elude, property theft and injuring a police officer. He went to prison but was given incentive time while incarcerated.
“If you are going to create incentives, the inmates need to follow the rules,” Marshall said. “I’m against anyone who commits a violent offense to get good time credit. Violent crime is on the rise across the United States.”
Gender identity
Marshall said his office will continue to fight against President Joe Biden’s proposed Title IX rule change to change the meaning of “sex” to “gender identity.”
The measure would force schools and other organizations to abolish female-only sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms.
“I didn’t imagine we would battle the question of if you are a boy or a girl,” Marshall said. “But here we are.
“Biden’s proposed rule change would allow students to identify as a sex opposite to their biological sex.
“I don’t think it is a crazy law that we have in place now that says girls should play against girls, boys should play against boys, and there are separate bathrooms and locker rooms based on your gender.
“We should have specific bathrooms for us to use as the gender God created us.
“It’s not a fight we started, but we will push back on this.”
