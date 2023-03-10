A Horton man died in a motorcycle wreck Tuesday afternoon.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials, Charles M. Tinsley, 67, of Horton, died at about 3:15 p.m. on Alabama 75 after the 1996 Honda Shadow motorcycle he was riding was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 17-year-old juvenile.
Tinsley was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Alabama 75 near Concord Road, approximately eight miles south of Albertville, in Marshall County.
Alabama 75 was closed to traffic in the area of the accident for more than three hours while first responders investigated the scene.
No further details were released by ALEA as their Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.
Marshall County Coroner’s Office Chaplain Service, Marshall E911, Marshall Medical Centers EMS, Douglas Police Department, and Douglas Fire Department all assisted in the incident.
