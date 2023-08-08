The Albertville Chamber of Commerce 11th annual golf tournament is set for Sept. 21.
Registration is now open for four-man teams at a cost of $450 per team.
The tournament will be held at Big Spring Lake Golf Course. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11 a.m.
A shotgun start will be at 11:30 a.m.
Mulligans and tee blasters are $10 ( two mulligans per player and one tee blaster per player).
Prizes will be awarded for hole in one, first place and closest to the hole contests. Door prizes will also be given.
Registration is available at www.albertvillechamberofcommerce.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.