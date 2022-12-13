WALNUT GROVE, Ala. — A former West End High School teacher was sentenced to jail time in connection with a 2017 case where she allegedly violated the law against school employees having sex with students. 

Sony Ann Wilks Bailey, 56, of Arab, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Sonny Steen after she entered a guilty plea to two sex offenses. 

