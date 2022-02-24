BOAZ – Snead State Community College is hosting a concert celebration and welcomes the community to attend.
The college will welcome the 1716 Collective, a professional ensemble featuring artists from North Georgia, on Saturday, Feb. 26, at noon in Fielder Auditorium, located in the Administration Building at 220 North Walnut Street in Boaz.
The 1716 Collective will perform the music of its own member David Peoples during this free event, presented by the Snead State Music Department. The Collective, comprised primarily of music faculty from the University of North Georgia, presents music from a wide array of styles and genres including solos and chamber music for voice, violin, cello, saxophone, bass, and piano.
Members of the 1716 Collective include David Peoples, composer/electronics/keyboards; Bart Walters, saxophone; Benjamin Schoening, lyric baritone; Serena Scibelli, violin/viola; Esther Morgan-Ellis, cello; Diana Peoples, piano; Luca Lombard, bass; Jose Manuel Garcia, piano; and Alexandra Dunbar, harpsichord.
The concert celebration will kick off a series of events for the Snead State Music Department.
Students interested in applying for a scholarship through the Music Program may schedule an appointment to audition. Auditions will be held by appointment only from March 3-5. To schedule an audition, students can submit a form found at www.snead.edu/finearts.
Snead State will also present its annual Piano Festival March 11-13. On Friday, March 11, music students will present a Studio Recital beginning at 6 p.m. Then on Saturday, March 12, Snead State’s own Dr. Steven DiBlasi will be joined by Dr. Gianluca Strazzullo in a Four-Hands Concert at 6 p.m. To close out the Piano Festival, Stephanie Archer will present a Lecture Recital on the piano works of Judith Lang Zaimont. The Lecture Recital will be Sunday, March 13, at 2 p.m. All of the performances for the Piano Festival will be held in Fielder Auditorium.
April performances will include the Community Wind Band Concert on Sunday, April 24, at 3 p.m., and the Snead State Music Department’s Spring Concert on Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m. Both performances will take place in the Bevill Center Auditorium.
The Snead State Masterworks Chorale, formerly known as the Community Choir, will present a spring concert on Thursday, May 5, at 7 p.m., also in the Bevill Center Auditorium.
All of these events hosted by the Snead State Music Department are offered free to the community.
