The human remains found March 23 in a remote area of Valley Head were positively identified this week as a 19-year-old who had been missing since September, according to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.

“It is with great sadness that the remains that were located in Valley Head, Al on March 23, 2023, have been identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science Laboratory in Huntsville, Al, as those of 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis,” Welden said in a press release.

