Dr. Kristine Hurst-Wajszczuk

Dr. Kristine Hurst-Wajszczuk

BOAZ – The Snead State Community College Music Department is hosting a Guest Recital and Masterclass featuring Singer and Professor of Voice at the University of Alabama in Birmingham Dr. Kristine Hurst-Wajszczuk.

The recital will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, in Fielder Auditorium, located in the Story Administration Building on Snead State’s main campus in Boaz.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.