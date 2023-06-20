The town of Crossville’s eighth annual Stars and Stripes Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, July 1 from 5-9 p.m. at Crossville Town Park Pavilion at 14039 Alabama Highway 68.
The town encourages persons to bring their lawn chairs and come enjoy an evening at the park to celebrate the Independence Day holiday. A fireworks show will cap off the evening.
The celebration will feature free activities for children, including face painting by Brandi Still, bouncy houses and more. There will also be a variety of food vendors, arts and crafts, along with giveaways.
Another feature of the celebration is a cornhole tournament. Persons can register for the tournament by calling 256-528-7121.
The featured band for this year’s concert is Rockland Road from Nashville. Other musical artists include Crossville’s hometown CAYA Praise Band and local group Invasion Nortena.
Rockland Road is six musicians who share the last name Martin, representing four generations of musical heritage. All are vocalists who among them play 23 different instruments. The group features soulful vocals imbued with a pure, exuberant joy worthy of the talented blood that flows through this family’s veins.
Where did it all begin? Grammy-winning artist Paul Martin, lead singer/guitarist of Exile, met and married Jamie Allen, daughter of Duane Allen, a member of The Oak Ridge Boys, and Grand Ole Opry background singer Norah Lee Allen.
Individually and collectively, Paul and Jamie’s four children were exposed early to a rich musical existence, and they watched as each child demonstrated God-given musical talent early on.
