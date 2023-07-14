A Crossville man faces numerous charges after an arrest, charging him with breaking into several cars in the area.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested Thomas Wesley Harris, 28, of Crossville, on July 6, charging him with eight counts of third-degree theft of property, four counts of breaking/entering a vehicle, and four counts of illegal possession of a credit/debit card.
Harris is also a suspect in cases in Jackson and Marshall County involving the same crimes. He is being held on a $70,000 bond in the DeKalb County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected to be added.
“When enjoying natural swimming areas in Alabama please consider leaving personal items at home or take them with you to the area you plan to enjoy,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “Criminals look for easy targets and unattended vehicles are at the top of the list.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.