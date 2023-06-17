Hope everyone had a good week and plans for the weekend are made. June is half over and it doesn’t feel like we have had summer yet. Oh, well, I know it’s coming.
We have been talking about all our classes that are going on at RSVP. Well, I thought I’d share with you all another side of our program.
VOLUNTEERING…..We have started working rebuilding our volunteer base. Seems like we discuss life before COVID and then life after COVID. Since opening back up from the COVID lockdown, about 16 months ago, our volunteer roster has not recuperated like I would have liked. We are slowly building our volunteer numbers up and now would be a good time for you to think about giving back to your community.
We are starting our Information Desk back at the courthouse. We need volunteers to man (or woman) the desk Monday through Friday for about four hours a day. It is a very interesting post – if you are a people person, this is a job for you. There will be a short orientation done to familiarize you with where all the offices are.
Marshall Medical Centers need volunteers at all their facilities – North, South and the Cancer Center. Positions there would be varied. Just to name a few would be – gift shop, front information desk, day surgery desk – these are just a few of the positions that we need to help with.
RSVP has recently started working with PALS – People Against a Littered State – and we are recruiting volunteers to help keep the roadways of Marshall County clean. There are several ways you can help with this – adopt a mile or volunteer to keep your street or road picked up. They have scheduled pick-up days for certain areas that you might help with. Let’s help in every and any we way can to have pride in our surroundings.
Our WaterWatch Program is one of the most interesting volunteer programs we have and one of the first programs implemented by MCRSVP as it has been ongoing since 1992. As a matter of fact, we are doing a training on WatchWatch this Friday, June 23rd here at RSVP. This group monitors and tests about 75 different streams and enbayments in our county. Normally, volunteers in this program work in pairs.
Reading Buddies was mentioned last week in our article. This is a very rewarding experience. Sharing your time with a student Pre-K through 4th grade-about 30 minutes once a week at a school near you.
We are always looking for volunteers to help deliver home-bound meals through our senior centers. This takes about an hour a day and you can work any amount of days you choose. You have a specific route with specific stops. You might be the only person this homebound resident sees.
We will be starting this fall to sign up our volunteers for the Free Income Tax Preparation – we are working to have tax preparation sites in Boaz, Albertville, Guntersville and Arab. Sign-up for this program will probably begin about mid-September and run through October with training to begin shortly after. The tax sites will open early February and run through mid-April.
There are other situations that we can use volunteers ... answering the phones, odd jobs, neighborhood watch, knitting and crocheting, helping in the thrift stores, judge 4-H projects, minor home repairs, the list could go on and on. Maybe you have a talent that we haven’t even thought about that you could volunteer.
We are always looking for volunteer instructors to begin new classes. Photography, exercise, gardening, electronics ... what talent do you have that you can share with others?
I told somebody the other day, our volunteers and volunteer sites are like the chicken and the egg. Which one comes first? We need volunteers to send out to the sites; we need sites to send our volunteers to. There are so many of our seniors out there that are sitting there with so much talent to share. Let’s work together to make Marshall County the best that it can be. Volunteering is definitely a two sided instrument. The volunteer gets so much out of what they are doing and pride in helping and sharing and our sites are being blessed with their service.
Maybe I have given you a thought to ponder ... this is a win-win opportunity. Give RSVP a call if you have questions or better yet, give us a call to volunteer your time and talents. Come by our office any time for a tour of our facility, have a cup of coffee or a bottle of cold water and let us hear your ideas. We are located at 19272 Highway 431, North, Guntersville and our telephone number is 256-571-7734. Hope to hear from you all real soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.