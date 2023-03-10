The Brindlee Mountain Coon Hunters Assn. – one of the oldest clubs on Brindlee Mountain – will hold two fundraisers for the Child Advocacy Center of Marshall County on consecutive weekends in April:
• On April 1, they’ll hold a benefit golf tournament at Twin Lakes in Arab. There are two ways you can help. Hole sponsorship is $100 or you can enter a 4-man team for $400. Registration starts at 7 a.m., with the tournament teeing off at 8 a.m.
• On April 8, the club will hold an auction at its clubhouse at 1453 Gilliam Springs Road beginning roughly at 4:30 p.m. Food trucks will be on site.
The Coon Hunters have been doing the benefit for the Child Advocacy Center for at least 15 years now, probably longer, Club president Kaleb Spann said.
“Most years, we’ve raised between $3,000 and $4,000 to benefit them,” Kaleb said. “Last year, we raised $6,500. We want to just keep growing this fundraiser.”
People can call Kaleb at 256-200-0085 for more information, to donate an item to the auction, or to reserve a hole sponsorship or team in the golf tournament.
The Child Advocacy Center is a non-profit that provides team investigations, child therapy and family support to victims of child abuse. It has been in existence since 1997.
