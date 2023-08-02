Hope Methodist Church at 1110 Walnut Street in Albertville is sponsoring a buffet salad luncheon Friday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Cost is $10 per person. Credit/debit cards will be accepted as payment. Takeout plates will be available.
The cost includes salad buffet, dessert and a drink. Baked goods will be available for purchase.
Call 256-878-1813 for more information.
