The outcome of a hearing Tuesday could impact numerous similar cases across the country.
Marshall County Judge Tim Riley will hear Rule 32 arguments by defense attorneys representing convicted murderer Jessie Livell Phillips Tuesday morning.
Phillips was convicted of shooting his wife, Erica Droze Phillips on Feb. 27, 2009, following a day of arguments over a vehicle purchase.
Riley presided over Phillips’ murder trial in 2012. He was sentenced to death and has resided in Holman Prison on death row since the trial.
In September 2021, Riley heard arguments from Quinn Carlson, of Memphis, Tenn., an attorney for Phillips. Carlson argued three main points, including the lack of testimony regarding mitigating circumstances in Phillips’ defense; a failure to cross examine the state’s medical examiner; and ineffective counsel. The appeals had been filed in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to most court hearings.
Richard Anderson, of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office argued the appeals should be dismissed in their entirety during the September hearing. Riley took the arguments under advisement but did not make a ruling.
Phillips was charged with capital murder under the Brody Bill instead of murder.
The Brody Bill was signed into law in 2006 making it a crime to kill or harm an unborn baby. Roger and Pam Parker lobbied for the law, which is named for their daughter, Brandy’s unborn son. Brandy was eight months pregnant when she was murdered in 2005 in Albertville.
Killing two or more people in one act is considered capital murder in Alabama. Phillips’ case was the first time Brody’s Law was applied to a crime in Marshall County.
“There was not precedence for any type of case like this one,” Riley said. “Thinking as an appellate judge, any changes to this case could affect cases like it across the country. This was the first case of its kind in the nation as far as I know.”
Riley said Thursday he expected numerous arguments to be heard during Tuesday’s hearing.
“His attorneys are asking for us to look at his case more carefully,” Riley said.
“They are alleging things like the first group of attorneys were ineffective and the jury makeup was faulty. There are a large number of issues they are bringing up.”
Whether Phillips will offer any testimony remains to be seen. Riley said Phillips is expected to be in the courtroom during the hearing. During the September hearing, Phillips attended via Zoom.
Not the first appeal
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld Phillips’ conviction in 2015 but remanded the case back to the trial court for resentencing.
In 2016, Judge Tim Riley again sentenced Phillips to death.
In 2018, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed Phillips’ conviction but remanded the case for the trial court to address 13 defects in its sentencing order, including if there was an issue with the chain of custody regarding a urine sample taken during Erica Phillip’s autopsy; the admission into evidence of an autopsy photograph; and the application of Brody Act to the case.
“There have been a large number of issues brought up about this case over the years,” Riley said. “I’m going through the hundreds and hundreds of pages of legal briefs about them now.”
History
On the day of the murder, the couple had been to New Hope to purchase a vehicle, ate lunch at the Hampton Cove McDonald’s with her brother, Billy Droze, before the group returned to Guntersville to meet with Erica’s brother, Lance, while he was working at the Guntersville Boat Mart.
During the trial, defense attorney Bruce Gardner said Jessie Phillips “snapped” after years of verbal abuse by Erica, where she is alleged to have used racial slurs and taunted Jessie over his religious beliefs.
On the day of the shooting, Gardner said Erica Phillips had argued with Jessie Phillips all day regarding the vehicle purchase, among other things, calling him “stupid” and using more racial slurs.
Billy Droze testified he heard Jessie and Erica arguing before hearing her call for his help. He ran into a wash bay to see Jessie holding Erica in a headlock with a pistol pointed at her head. She was able to break free, Billy Droze testified, but he watched in horror as Jessie fired a single shot seconds later, striking her in the head.
Prosecutors said Jessie Phillips stepped over or around Erica as he got into the couple’s pickup truck and he fled the scene, leaving Erica lying in a pool of blood. He testified he never looked to see if she needed help and did not know if or where she had been struck.
Guntersville medics responded to the shooting scene and transported Erica Phillips to Marshall Medical Center North where she was treated for less than an hour before being transferred to Huntsville Hospital where she later died. Erica Phillips was approximately eight weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting.
In taped interviews with Guntersville and Albertville police, Jessie Phillips said he considered shooting himself just after shooting Erica, but to do so would go against his religious beliefs.
He said he also considered getting into a shootout with officers when he turned himself in, but to force another person to kill a person would put too much of a burden on the officer. In the end, he peacefully turned himself in to a Marshall County Drug Enforcement Agent outside the Albertville Police Department.
“I’m not a suspect, I did it,” he told arresting officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.