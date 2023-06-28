Per the National Weather Service in Huntsville, a heat advisory has been issued through Friday for Marshall County for heat indices between 105-109 degrees.
Dangerous heat is forecast from Thursday through Sunday.
The locations listed below in Marshall County are available as cooling centers during days and hours noted below.
Locations are subject to change and may be affected by holidays or special events.
• Albertville Library, 200 Jackson St, Albertville
9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon-Fri
256-891-8290
• Sand Mountain Park, Albertville
5 a.m.-9 pm Mon-Thur; 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat; 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sun
256-891-8240
• Albertville Senior Center, 709 S. Broad St., Albertville
7 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon-Fri
256-891-8279
• Arab Church of Christ, 1005 N Main St, Arab
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon-Fri
256-586-8158
• Arab Library, 325 2nd St NW, Arab
10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue, Wed and Fri; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat
256-586-3366
• Arab Recreation Center, 761 N Main St, Arab
7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon-Fri; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat; 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sun
256-586-6793
• Arab Senior Center, 800 N Main St, Arab
7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri
256-586-6960
• Boaz Library, 404 Thomas Ave, Boaz
9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon-Thur; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat; 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sun
256-593-8056
• Boaz Recreation Center, 400 Elizabeth St, Boaz
7 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon-Fri; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat; 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sun
256-593-7862
• Boaz Senior Center, 112 S Church St, Boaz
7 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon-Wed; 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Thur; 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Fri
256-593-1107
• Church of the Epiphany, 1101 Sunset Dr; Guntersville
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon-Thur; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Fri
256-582-4897
• Douglas Senior Center, 335 Stadium Cr, Horton
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon-Fri
256-840-1440
• First Baptist Church Albertville, 309 East Main St, Albertville
8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri
256-878-2291
• First Baptist Church Guntersville, 1000 Gunter Ave, Guntersville
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri
256-582-5141
• First United Methodist Church Albertville, 204 Madison St, Albertville
7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Mon-Thur
256-878-4651
• First United Methodist Church Arab, 1058 N Main St, Arab
8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon-Thur; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Fri
256-586-5792
• Grant Senior Center, 307 2nd Ave West, Grant
7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Mon-Fri
256-728-2513
• Guntersville Library, 1240 O’Brig Ave, Guntersville
9 a.m-8 p.m. Tue, Thur; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed, Fri 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat
256-571-7595
• Guntersville Senior Center, 1503 Sunset Dr, Guntersville
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon-Fri
256-505-3000
• Lake City Assembly of God, 5025 Spring Creek Dr, Guntersville
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon-Thur
256-582-8509
• Martling Senior Center, 4059 Martling Rd, Albertville
7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Mon-Fri
256-878-5751
• Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 2650 Pine Street, Albertville
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon-Thur
256-593-3552
• St Williams Catholic Church, 929 Gunter Ave, Guntersville
9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon-Fri
256-582-4245
