The Whole Backstage Community Theatre with Season Sponsor Sonny Lewis announce the production of “Cheaper by the Dozen,” directed by John Davis Rollings, with first-time assistant student director, Dax Stapler. Performances are slated for Friday and Saturday, January 27, 28 at 7 p.m., and Thursday, Friday, Saturday, on February 2, 3, 4 at 7 p.m., with Sunday Matinees on January 29 and February 5 at 2 p.m.
Based on the 1948 non-fiction novel, this time-tested story of a large close-knit family continues to create comical moments overlapping with life-changing events. Written by the two oldest siblings, Frank Jr., and Ernestine Gilbreth, scenes center around their efficiency expert father and his time-saving ideas. As a pioneer in time and motion studies, he regularly tests his theories on his 12 children from simple chores to complex processes in medical and industrial fields. The onstage action plays on the joys and pains of the children practicing his efficiency plans and making their own decisions, along with plenty of lessons about love and acceptance. Set in the 1920s, “Cheaper by the Dozen” is a family-friendly production that will entertain an audience of all ages.
