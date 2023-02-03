Women’s Foundation program

Tayler Progess, Jasmine Lyles, Maggy Sims, Idaly Monroy and Sara Toensmeyer received scholarships through the Women’s Foundation program to complete their manufacturing skills training.

 Special to The Reporter

BOAZ  – Five women showed what could be accomplished when they worked hard and had resources at their disposal to help them find success. These five women were the guests of honor at a recent ceremony celebrating their graduation of the Modern Manufacturing for Working Women program at Snead State Community College.

Snead State Community College received a $50,000 grant from the Women’s Foundation of Alabama to serve women within the Marshall County and surrounding area. The grant funded scholarships for career skills training for women who met the eligibility requirements.

