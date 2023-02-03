BOAZ – Five women showed what could be accomplished when they worked hard and had resources at their disposal to help them find success. These five women were the guests of honor at a recent ceremony celebrating their graduation of the Modern Manufacturing for Working Women program at Snead State Community College.
Snead State Community College received a $50,000 grant from the Women’s Foundation of Alabama to serve women within the Marshall County and surrounding area. The grant funded scholarships for career skills training for women who met the eligibility requirements.
Tayler Progess, Jasmine Lyles, Maggy Sims, Idaly Monroy and Sara Toensmeyer received scholarships through the Women’s Foundation program to complete their manufacturing skills training.
“They’ve all worked really hard,” said Snead State Director of Workforce Development Teresa Walker. “These ladies received interviews and job offers, even prior to graduation. I knew if they studied and completed the training, they would be successful with finding employment. The Women’s Foundation of Alabama has been so gracious to give us this grant to help women in our community. We plan to stay in touch with the students and continue to hear about their successes.”
By participating in the Women’s Foundation program, the students earned credentials needed in the manufacturing industry, such as Certified Production Technician, NC3 Precision Measurement, National Career Readiness and Alabama Certified Worker. They had access to career coaching services, and childcare and transportation assistance was available to them as needed to eliminate barriers to achieving their credentials. Also as part of the program, employers were invited to speak to the students about employment at their company.
“There are so many job opportunities right now with manufacturing careers, and there are lots of opportunities for advancement. They won’t have a problem growing their careers,” said Mrs. Walker.
Celebrating with the graduates were their family and friends as well as individuals working directly with the program — Career Coach Dawn McCarver, Instructor Emmett Powell, and Snead State Workforce Development Specialist Cherri Barnard.
For more information or to apply for the Career Scholarships, contact Snead State’s Workforce Development office at (256) 840-4152 or HYPERLINK “mailto:cherri.barnard@snead.edu” \t “_blank” cherri.barnard@snead.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.