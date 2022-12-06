ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville City Council members on Monday approved demolition of a burned-out house and set a hearing to discuss demolition of a second burned structure in the city. 

Council members approved demolishing a home at 12 Faulkner St., at the corner of Alabama 205 and Faulkner. The structure was damaged beyond repair by a fire and has been vacant for years. 

