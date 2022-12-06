ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville City Council members on Monday approved demolition of a burned-out house and set a hearing to discuss demolition of a second burned structure in the city.
Council members approved demolishing a home at 12 Faulkner St., at the corner of Alabama 205 and Faulkner. The structure was damaged beyond repair by a fire and has been vacant for years.
City Clerk Phyllis Webb said the city was gifted the home and land it sits on and will put the property up for sale once it is cleaned up.
The second property is an auto repair business at 4812 U.S. 431, owned by Brad Hardin.
The business burned several months ago and has remained empty since.
In other business, council members also:
• Introduced an ordinance establishing a 15 mile per hour speed limit throughout Sand Mountain Park.
Under the ordinance, anyone found guilty of violating the speed limit could face a fine of $100 for the first offense and all subsequent violations will be punishable by fines of not less than $100 but not more than $500 at the discretion of the judge trying the case.
Council members will vote on the proposed ordinance at an upcoming meeting and the ordinance will take effect immediately if approved.
• Approved an ordinance establishing a special retail license for on premise consumption of liquor, table wine and beer at events at a park, airport authority, civic center, theatre or other valid and responsible organization venue.
The organization applying for the special license will be required to pay an annual license fee of $1,500.
• Heard compliments to the Albertville Chamber of Commerce and others involved in organizing the annual Christmas parade and downtown holiday shopping event.
“I’ve had so many positive comments,” she said. “I want to thank the Chamber and all those involved. There were so many people participating and having a good time.”
The council will next meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at City Hall.
