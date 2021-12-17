Players and employees of Frank’s Thunder Alley Bowling Center and Spare Time Lounge donated $2,000 to the Marshall County Fraternal Order of Police for their annual Shop With a Cop event.
The money was raised through donations, raffles, giveaways and passing the hat amongst employees and players during November and December at the bowling alley. Shop With a Cop pairs local students nominated by school counselors with law enforcement officers.
The children begin the event with breakfast at the Guntersville Senior Center before parading up U.S. 431 to the Guntersville Walmart. Each child is given money and allowed to shop for themselves or others for Christmas. When shopping is complete, the children are taken back to the senior center for lunch and are reunited with family.
