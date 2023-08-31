Albertville Middle School is hosting a community-wide parent night on Tuesday, September 5 at 6 o’clock at the Albertville Fine Arts Center to share information with parents about the dangers of vaping and the legal issues involved with underage vaping.
Speakers will be Marshall County Circuit Judge Jay Mastin and Hannah Chandler of Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare.
