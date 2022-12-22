GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — As with other areas in Alabama, Marshall County has seen its death rate rise in 2022, according to County Coroner Cody Nugent. That’s part of the reason why he’s asked the County Commission for more funding and a dedicated coroner facility.
Last Wednesday, Nugent asked for the Commission’s approval to apply for a $20,000, no-match grant through the International Association of Coroners & Medical Examiners and National Association of Medical Examiners.
Nugent said the grant is for purchasing technology, such as computers, printers and software, to aid in reporting deaths.
“They understand that coroner’s offices tend to struggle just trying to report deaths we’re supposed to to those agencies,” he said.
If Marshall County receives the grant, it could help outfit the new Coroner’s Office building, which is still in the early planning stages. The Commission approved on Wednesday to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to pay for architectural drawings for the facility as well as the costs to obtain city permits and geotechnical investigation and topographical surveys with total building costs not to exceed $800,000.
The new facility will help Nugent and his staff deal with the growing number of deaths in the county. So far, his office has handled 238 cases this year, with 12 of those occurring in the first half of December, Nugent said.
“We’ve actually been seeing an increase in deaths again,” he said. “...[T]he death rate is huge right now. We worked 33 cases in the month of November; we worked 33 cases in the month of July.”
Many of those cases were considered indigent, meaning they had no financial means to cover burial costs. County Attorney Clint Maze said the Commission has long had an agreement with Guntersville Memorial Chapel to handle indigent deaths, per state statute. On Wednesday, the funeral home asked to increase payment from $350 to $700 per cremation, which Maze said was still “substantially less” than what the public would have to pay.
“Unfortunately, to echo what the coroner said, we have seen an uptick in indigent remains disposal,” Maze said during the meeting. “… We used to deal with two or three a year; seems like we handle two or three a month now.”
Maze attributed this “new phenomenon” in part to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice in Albertville.
“We have a lot of people that pass away at Shepherd’s Cove, which is in Marshall County, but they are brought to Shepherd’s Cove from Etowah County, DeKalb County or Jackson County or from a different county and the way the act reads, if they pass away in Marshall County, that’s the threshold issue,” Maze said.
Nugent added that it’s the same with Marshall County hospitals, which serve patients from surrounding counties, as well as those locally.
“Anytime someone is pronounced dead in this county … by that statute, the county is responsible for taking care of them even if they never lived in Marshall County, never paid property tax in Marshall County,” Nugent said. “By law, we’re still required to [take care of them].”
The Commission approved all items related to the Coroner’s office as well as increasing the indigent cremation fee. However, in a 5-2 vote with Chairman James Hutcheson voting against to break the tie, the coroner’s request for nearly $56,000 in direct support to purchase a new truck was not approved.
In other business, the commission:
• Heard a report from Martin & Cobey Construction concerning the County Jail renovations. Project leader Kelly Howard said the work is nearly 86% complete. He estimated a finish date of late January 2023.
• Approved increasing the countywide sale tax by one-cent to provide additional funding to county schools.
• Canceled its December 28 commission meeting.
• Adopted the fiscal year 2023 holiday schedule in accordance with the State of Alabama.
• Approved going out to bid out one or more 2021 or newer regular cab, four-wheel-drive, long bed trucks for District 1.
• Awarded a bid to A&S Electric for a generator for the Sheriff Department at a cost of $142,300.
• Awarded a bid to Aqua Marine Enterprises for a safe room for District 2 at a cost of $148,695.
• Approved a payment request to Schindler Elevator for $9,999.72 from the Courthouse and Jail fund balance to cover repairs to the elevator at the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville.
• Gave the Marshall County EMA approval to apply for fiscal year 2023 Emergency Management Performance Grant to help offset the EMA Budget; 50% match included in EMA Budget.
• Accepted Homeland Security 2022-FIL-44 Grant award; $9,415, no match.
• Approved the purchase of a public safety bi-directional amplifier for the EMA Building at a cost of $31,950.38 paid through ARPA funds.
• Accepted fiscal year 2022 Emergency Management Performance Grant totaling $43,986; 50% match paid by EMA budget.
• Entered into an agreement with The Forever Wild Land Trust and applied for a $1,497.60 for fiscal year 2023.
• Approved two board appointments for the Marshall County DHR Board; current terms expire this December.
• Approved a subrecipient agreement with Domestic Violence Crisis Services related to the Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) for $10,900.
• Approved a grant support letter to Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs ADECA for Spectrum Southeast, LLC. Broadband Accessibility.
• Approved resolutions for expenditures of ARPA funds to Douglas Water System Tank #6 rehabilitation project for $37,300; and to Swearengin Water System for eligible water infrastructure projects along Winkles Road for $1,224,960; under Mini Farm Road for $220,160; and along Waverly Hills Road for $465,600.
• Approved a resolution to finalize the allocation of ARPA funds for the development of outdoor recreation space to serve disproportionately impacted communities, approve execution of subaward agreement and approve to bid out project; $100,00.
• Approved a subrecipient agreement with Marshall County Christian Services related to Community Development Block Grant- Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) Grant for $5,000.
• Approved 13 requests for direct support for various county agencies, to be paid from the General Fund.
• Gave the Marshall County Sheriff’s office approval to apply for grant under the Pistol Permit Revenue Loss Fund administered by The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. Sheriff Phil Sims said his office has seen a 43% decrease in revenue from gun carry permits since the new state permittless carry law was announced.
• Approved the sell, trade or scrap of various fixed assets.
