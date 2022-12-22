GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — As with other areas in Alabama, Marshall County has seen its death rate rise in 2022, according to County Coroner Cody Nugent. That’s part of the reason why he’s asked the County Commission for more funding and a dedicated coroner facility.

Last Wednesday, Nugent asked for the Commission’s approval to apply for a $20,000, no-match grant through the International Association of Coroners & Medical Examiners and National Association of Medical Examiners.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.