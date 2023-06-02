BOAZ, Ala. – Snead State Community College’s Dual Enrollment program has accelerated the academic journey for several students, including two recent Boaz graduates. The recent graduates received their Associate degrees before being awarded their high school diplomas.
Maddux Patterson, who was Salutatorian of the Boaz High School Class of 2023, also graduated from Snead State Community College summa cum laude this spring, receiving an Associate’s Degree in Biology. He was honored with the President’s Award for Dual Enrollment Students – an award given to the Dual Enrollment student with the highest GPA with the most hours taken. This year was the first time Snead State awarded the President’s Award for the Dual Enrollment program.
“I chose dual enrollment at Snead State because it was convenient for me, and I wanted to earn college credit while in high school,” Patterson said. “I did not anticipate that I would graduate from Snead when I started taking dual enrollment classes my sophomore year of high school, but I do not regret my decision because Snead has been a great experience for me. I would not have chosen any other college to dual enroll with.
“My favorite part about dual enrollment was the dedication of the instructors,” Patterson said. “Whether it was an online class or in-person class, the instructors made me feel like I mattered. They genuinely wanted me to succeed.”
Now, Patterson is ready to step foot onto the campus of the University of Alabama this fall as a rising junior to study chemical engineering.
“I believe Snead has given me a strong foundation to succeed at the University of Alabama this upcoming fall,” he said.
After he completes his studies at the University of Alabama, Patterson plans to attend dental school at UAB to one day become a dentist.
“I want to be a dentist because I enjoy helping those who are in need,” Patterson said. “I know that dental care is something everyone needs, and I would love to be able to help people in the future.”
Patterson said he was grateful for Snead State’s Dual Enrollment program, and he encouraged anyone else interested to learn more information about the program.
“Snead has been great to me, and I am very pleased with the decision I made to graduate while still in high school,” Patterson said. “You will not be disappointed with the instruction you receive, and you will be truly cared for by the instructors.”
Eli Martinez, also a member of the Boaz High School Class of 2023, recently graduated from Snead State with an Associate’s Degree in General Education. He began his dual enrollment studies in the Fall 2020 as a 10th grader.
“I chose dual enrollment at Snead State because I had the option to take classes in person and online while larger colleges offering dual enrollment would be strictly online learning,” Martinez said. “Snead State has helped me in numerous ways. I can say with confidence that it has prepared me for my future college endeavors. My favorite part about dual enrollment at Snead State was being able to take classes with my high school friends which I believe made me more comfortable.”
Graduating from college while in high school is an achievement Martinez is quite proud of, though it was an achievement he wasn’t sure could be accomplished.
“In eighth grade, my high school counselor mentioned another student graduating from Snead State while in high school,” he said. “Since then, I had always wanted to achieve that as well; however, I did not know how possible it was. I set goals and high standards for myself, which I did not fall short of. I am so thankful for this opportunity, and I do not regret my decisions for my future educational journey.
“My words of encouragement to someone thinking about taking dual enrollment is to get out of your comfort zone. Dual Enrollment can seem like a scary idea to freshmen and sophomores in high school; however, it is very beneficial. You not only receive college credit while in high school, but you are better prepared for a four-year institution or the workplace.”
Martinez will attend the University of Alabama this fall to pursue a degree in Marketing. He wants to work in the Aviation industry.
“I hope to work in the Aviation Marketing field someday,” Martinez said. “My passion for aviation started at a very early age. My dad’s family lives in New Mexico, and every year we fly to visit family.
“I chose marketing because I have a very creative mindset. I had previously wanted to be a pilot, but did not realize how much time I would have to be away from my family. Last summer, I attended Minnesota Aviation Career Education Camp, which gave me a full grasp of what all the aviation field had to offer besides being a pilot.”
Including Patterson and Martinez, Snead State had a total of four students in the Dual Enrollment Program to graduate this spring. The others were:
• Judah Owen Ewers, of Albertville Pathways Academy, who graduated with an Associate’s Degree in General Education. He began dual enrollment at Snead State in Fall 2019 as a 10th grader.
• Sydney Nannette Kirkpatrick, of Sardis High School, who graduated with an Associate’s Degree in General Education. She began dual enrollment at Snead State in Fall 2021 as an 11th grader.
Learn more about Snead State’s Dual Enrollment Program at www.snead.edu/dualenrollment.
