MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources will accept grant applications for the next round of child care employee bonuses starting Tuesday
Licensed child care providers have until March 17 to apply for the grants that pay for quarterly bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staff. Now in the sixth quarter, Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants aim to help child care providers recruit and retain workers as they recovers from the pandemic.
