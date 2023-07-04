The Albertville City School Board of Education met June 27, approving a large number of personnel items and contracts in preparation for the upcoming school year.
The items approved included:
Independent Contracts
1. Steve Weaver, clean gym floors and apply floor finish to AMS gym floors, to be paid and not to exceed $2,000 by AMS, effective June 29 - July 2.
2. Garrett Clement, to arrange music/songs for VocalPoint competition shows at AMS, to be paid and not to exceed $1,000 by AMS, effective July 1, 2023 - May 31, 2024.
3. Mary Blakely Fletcher, accompaniment for VocalPoint band for the 2023-2024 school year, to be paid and not to exceed $1,800 by AMS, effective July 1, 2023 - May 31, 2024.
4. Jade Eastridge, to consult & clean choreography for a VocalPoint competition show at AMS, to be paid and not to exceed $1,350 by AMS, effective October 1, 2023 - November 30, 2023.
5. Sarah Katherine Barr Stanford, to provide choreography services for VocalPoint competition shows at AMS, to be paid and not to exceed $3,329.40 by AMS, effective July 1, 2023 - May 31, 2024.
6. Joel Denton, band leadership speaker for AHS Band Camp, to be paid and not to exceed $1,500 by AHS, effective July 14, 2023.
7. Todd Quinn, band camp instructor, to be paid and not to exceed $1,000 by AHS,
effective July 24, 2023 - July 28, 2023.
8. Mackenzie Lewis, Michael Rivera Gonzalez, Christopher Sherman, Pamela Smith and Joseph Thomas, band camp instructors, to be paid and not to exceed $750 by AHS, effective July 24, 2023 - July 28, 2023.
9. Wilson Smith, to arrange music/songs for VocalEase choral ensemble for the 2023-2024 school year, to be paid and not to exceed $500 paid by AHS, effective July 1, 2023 - May 31, 2024.
10. Kyle Stugelmayer, for choreography/staging for Censations & Center Stage, and adjudication for Diamond Classic, to be paid and not to exceed $17,000 by AHS, effective July 3, 2023 - March 31, 2024.
• Approved the financials and reconciliations for May. In May, the district’s revenue totaled $8,264,816.38 and expenditures totaled $6,910,849.74.
• Approved the wellness agreement with Sand Mountain Parks and Amphitheater.
• Approved several fundraising requests for FY 2023 and FY 2024.
• Approved the E-Learning dates, which will provide teachers with follow-up training with our new platforms and curriculum, as well as hold data meetings. Dates include Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Thursday, Nov. 9.
• Approved the list of textbooks surplus from AES, APS, and AKPK.
• Approved the creation of the flag football booster club at AHS.
• Approved an out of state fieldtrip for a group of students to travel to Tullahoma, Tenn., to tour the University of Tennessee Space Institute.
• Approved the following bid renewals: juice and bottled beverages and janitorial service.
• Approved the following new bids: milk and dairy, bread, branded pizza and ice cream.
The next regular monthly board meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 18, at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.