The body of a missing kayaker hit by a barge Monday night was found at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Guntersville Dam, according to Blake Wildhagen, of the Guntersville Rescue Squad.
Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent identified the victim as Frank Lloyd Scaduto, of Huntsville.
Guntersville Fire and Rescue answered the call for help at about 9:30 p.m. Monday. One of the two kayakers was able to make it out of the river after the collision and call for help. The other kayaker was reported missing.
U.S. Coast Guard and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency divers and searchers joined the Guntersville Rescue Squad and Guntersville Police in the search Tuesday morning.
Sources at the scene report divers found the missing person’s kayak and life jacket during Tuesday’s search. However, no body has been recovered by the end of the day Tuesday.
Marshall County EMA director Blake Farmer said his office was on scene to provide hydration and food for searchers. All requests for information have been forwarded to ALEA officials.
ALEA and the Coast Guard may release more information as the investigation into the accident continues.
