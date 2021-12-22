FORT PAYNE, Ala. - A Huntsville man was located by first responders near Geraldine after being reported missing by concerned family.
On Thursday, Dec. 16, a 31-year-old male, reported missing from his residence in Huntsville, was rescued along a creek bank in the Geraldine area. The subject’s wife called the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office to report the subject's mom had found his cell phone in his vehicle located on land the family owned near Geraldine.
Investigators canvased the area and noticed some clothing and a kayak, confirmed to be his, on a creekbank. After an extensive search, a ALEA Aviation Unit helicopter spotted the subject approximately two miles down the creek. The subject was located with only minor injuries and transported by DAS.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: "I would like to thank the DeKalb County Deputies, Investigators, K-9's and Drone Unit, McCreary K-9 Facility, Geraldine Police Department, DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency and the ALEA Aviation Unit for their assistance in locating this subject. We are thankful this individual was able to be reunited with his family. This was a true team effort and I am always grateful for how well our first responders work together in this county."
