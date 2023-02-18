Snead State art class

Snead State Community College students hone their skills in a Drawing II class. SSCC students’ work will be displayed at the Mountain Valley Arts Council Gallery

 Special to The Reporter

BOAZ, Ala. – “Dedication and a thirst for knowledge” within Snead State Community College art students will soon be on display for the public to view.

Artwork of 17 students interpreting recent studies of the Byzantine Empire is scheduled to be showcased Feb. 20 through March 15 in the Mountain Valley Arts Council (MVAC) Gallery, located at 440 Gunter Avenue in Guntersville. The gallery is open Tuesday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

