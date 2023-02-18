BOAZ, Ala. – “Dedication and a thirst for knowledge” within Snead State Community College art students will soon be on display for the public to view.
Artwork of 17 students interpreting recent studies of the Byzantine Empire is scheduled to be showcased Feb. 20 through March 15 in the Mountain Valley Arts Council (MVAC) Gallery, located at 440 Gunter Avenue in Guntersville. The gallery is open Tuesday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The exhibit is called “Snead Art Students & Instructor Lanette Blankenship.” On Tuesday, March 15, from 5:30-7 p.m., a reception will be held for the artists.
Snead State Art Instructor Lanette Blankenship said she was ecstatic for the opportunity presented to her Drawing II and Painting II students and grateful for the partnership with the MVAC.
“I am so thrilled to be part of Snead State Community College,” said Blankenship, who is in her first year leading the department. “The art students have impressed me with their dedication and thirst for knowledge. They are so fascinated by art and art history … For this art exhibition, the students learned about the Byzantine Empire and religious artwork during the Middle Ages. They were chal-lenged to research religious iconography and make their own interpretation of it. The students will also show a few other fabulous pieces of artwork created this semester.
“The Art Department at Snead State is so excited to partner with Mountain Valley Arts Council,” she continued.
“Their mission is to ‘aid, encourage, advise, and correlate all activities dedicated to the promotion of cultural arts in Marshall County, Alabama, and neighboring communities and in-tergrade activities…’ They are a non-profit organization that promotes the arts.
Each month MVAC hosts solo and group exhibits in their gallery and the Lieutenant Governor’s office in Montgomery. These exhibits showcase Marshall County artists, MVAC members, and other area artists. This is an amazing opportunity for our students! It’s so important for young artists to learn about gallery rela-tionships and show their artwork in the community.”
