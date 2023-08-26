John Luke Carver is still touching lives as “John Luke homes” are built in his memory for citizens of Honduras.
John Luke was a six-year-old kindergartener in 2020, son to Ben and Johnna Carver and little brother to Braden. The Carver family was preparing to go to Honduras during the summer, but plans were put on hold when John Luke was involved in an accident that caused him to go to his heavenly home with his Savior. John Luke was able to save three others with the donation of his organs.
After the accident, the family struggled. Johnna had prayed to God not to show John Luke to her in her dreams. Her heart was breaking for her baby boy. A little while after, God did send her a dream. She was on the phone with her dear friend Kim Pate, who she grew up with. Kim was telling Johnna all of the wonderful things John Luke was doing. How he was helping so many people in Honduras.
The next morning, Johnna went to her mailbox and found a large check that someone had sent from Tennessee. The stranger wanted Johnna to send it to In the Midst Honduras Ministry in honor of John Luke. She contacted Kim and told her all about the dream she had and the check she found in the mail. They got together and Kim discussed the need for homes in La Ermita, Honduras.
John Luke Carver Homes of Hope was born. The “John Luke homes” cost $2156 to build one home. Johnna, Ben and Ben’s parents built the first house. They are 16x16 with one window and one door. The people who receive the homes don’t have to be Christian. The Carvers want anyone in need of a home to receive help from this ministry. The only requirement to have a home built is the person owns the land they build on, so they get to keep their own homes. As of today, 81 homes have been built for families and wood has been ordered for the next five.
If someone is homeless in La Ermita, they go see Kim and get added to the waitlist. There are currently 280 people on the waitlist, which continues to grow daily.
The Carvers were able to travel to Honduras this past July with their two youngest boys John David and Lukas, named after their older brother, to visit families who live in homes. They were able to build three homes during their trip. Johnna stated that most of the people will help build their own home and they are very grateful to be given a shelter.
“To say that they’re appreciative is an understatement. I mean, to have something that’s theirs- they’re so thankful for it and so many of them were not Christians when they received a home but because we shared the gospel or the gospel is shared with them, they’re always told about John Luke- a lot of them come to know Christ through receiving these homes,” explains Johnna. She is always sure to share a picture of John Luke along with one of her favorite Bible verses Hebrews 13:14 “For here we have no lasting city, but we seek the one that is yet to come.” Johnna shares with the Hondurans that even though these homes are nice, they are not our forever home. “If it wasn’t for the Holy Spirit, I don’t know where I would be today, without his faithfulness and his grace he gives me every day,” tells Johnna.
John Luke’s tenth birthday is coming up in January, and the Carvers are hoping to go back to Honduras to celebrate. In honor of John Luke, they will be building ten homes, and one of those will be the 100th house built in the ministry. In order to accomplish this goal, Homes of Hope is needing to raise at least $23,000.
If you would like to donate towards John Luke’s birthday build, you can make a check out to “JLCHH Birthday Build” and drop it off at Carlisle Baptist Church at 1150 S Main St. Boaz, AL 35956. If you’re not able to physically drop off your donation, but still want to spread the love, you can Venmo Johnna @Johnna-Carver or PayPal her @Johnnacarver@gmail.com. All donations are tax deductible. If you have any questions about John Luke Homes of Hope you can contact Johnna Carver at 256-558-0455 or reach out to her on Facebook @Johnna Malone Carver. If you want to learn more about In the Midst Honduras Ministries you can visit their web-site https://www.inthemidsthonduras.org/.
