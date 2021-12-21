Albertville — WholesaleCars.com, Albertville, AL is pleased to announce the addition of a brand ambassador Miranda Pitts to the team.
Pitts will be working with the entire team at Wholesalecars.com to help promote the company via public relations, social media, community outreach, and more.
“We are excited to have Miranda in the office,” said General Manager Brett Rossuck. “She is filling a vital role that we have been lacking for quite some time, which is the face of the company in the community.”
Pitts added, “Wholesalecars.com was there for me and my family when we really needed a vehicle several years ago, I’ve never forgotten about it. I love this business, and I love the people. Wholesalecars.com cares for the customers, always has, and will continue to.
"Equally important is how Wholesalecars.com gives back to the community. My cup was poured into so heavily growing up – It’s my turn to pour back. This position gives me the best access to do exactly that.”
Pitts will be more than a social media and marketing manager; she is taking on the role of brand ambassador to help ensure the entire community is aware of the services offered by Wholesalecars.com, as well as aid in growing the company’s profile in the surrounding areas. A graduate of Boaz High School, Pitts is very committed to the Sand Mountain area.
“WholesaleCars.com has been serving Albertville and the surrounding communities for more than 40 years,” said owner Paul Claborn, “and we know that Miranda is going to help us as we look forward to our next four decades. If you see her out in the community, be sure to say hi!”
Wholesalecars.com not only sells quality used vehicles, but also offers in-house financing, maintenance, a warranty on every vehicle they sell, and free home delivery.
