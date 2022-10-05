GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — In an effort to offset the impact of inflation, in August the Marshall County Commission approved an 8% cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all eligible county employees.
The increase was to go into effect Oct. 1 — the official start of fiscal year 2023.
At the time, the county’s engineers were not included among those eligible. Apparently, the county’s Personnel Board chose to remove the engineers from its jurisdiction years ago. However, in September, the commission approved a one-step pay raise (only 2.5%) for the County Engineer and a two-step increase (only 5%) for the two assistant engineers.
This week — days away from the beginning of the new fiscal year — the commission learned that the engineers were, in fact, eligible for the 8% COLA and, by law had to receive the increase as all other employees. While the engineers may have been removed by the Personnel Board, the engineers were still legally deemed county employees.
“We found out yesterday [Tuesday] that in order to do a cost of living raise for everybody, it needs to be the same across the board,” County Administrator Ashleigh Bubbett said during the Wednesday, Sept. 28, meeting. “The engineers are not paid on the same kind of pay scale as we are — we kind of talked about that during the budget process — and we found out recently that since they are county employees, that we also need to provide the same [cost of living adjustment] to them as all other employees.”
Bubbett said the total cost would only be about $1,320 more than the figures projected in August. At that time, she said the net effect of the 8% increase on the county’s General Fund was expected to be $554,900.89, and the county’s payroll would exceed $7.6 million in FY2023.
Initially, District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson appeared to be the only one with any issue with including engineers in the 8% COLA.
“Our engineers are county employees, but they’re not county employees,” Watson said. “You have things that are given to you under the state that the county employees do not get.”
“I’m not a state employee,” County Engineer Bob Pirando said, “and neither are my two other engineers.”
“I know that, but you carry over a lot more leave,” Watson said.
“Because we never take off,” Pirando said. “I mean, I’ve vacation time built up because I don’t ever use it.”
“I understand that, but what I’m saying is, these two ladies here can carry over ‘X’ number of hours, and they can get paid for the other part. But y’all don’t do that. You can carry hours over, and when you retire you get paid for it, right?”
“Yeah, and I plan on doing that when I retire,” Priando said.
“OK, that’s what I’m saying, but I’m not … Y’all got a 4% raise from the state,” Watson said.
“We didn’t get anything right now,” Pirando said. “The scale bumps up 4% on Oct. 1, so if you don’t give us the 8% COLA, if we all stay on our same steps where we’re at right now, we can all get bumped up 4% if that’s what you want to do. But we haven’t gotten anything.
“The state doesn’t give us raises, you guys do,” Pirando said. “We work for the county commission. We were hired by the commission, and you can fire us … we’re just not under the Personnel Board.”
The commission Wednesday unanimously approved the county’s engineers be included to receive the 8% COLA.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved a preliminary plat for The Cove, Phase 5.
• Approved the direct financial support to Veterans of Foreign Wars for the Marshall County Fair in the amount of $1,000.
• Approved a service contract for a full-body scanner for the sheriff’s office and a FY2022 budget increase to pay for the contract cost in the amount of $8,500.
• Approved the EMA to receive a $1,792 Emergency Management Performance Grant.
• Approved an agreement with Cullman County Juvenile Detention Center for short-term housing (72 hours) in the amount of $85 per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.