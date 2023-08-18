Child Nutrition Program Employees from school districts across the county came together at the Albertville Fine Arts Center for one last joint professional development day before the new school year started.
The keynote speaker was Tory Pryor Gibson, who is currently the manager of South Carolina’s third-largest school district, which has 45,000+ students.
Gibson spoke about creating a “Wow” cafeteria experience for students and how the main ingredient to any cafeteria is love.
Russell Barlow, known to the students at Douglas High School as “Rusty,” said the presentation was like a breath of fresh air.
“I had worked all summer and I needed the pick me up,” he said. “I went in there and it was really uplifting and very positive. She used some of our aged music, like the 70’s and 80’s to get everyone into it. We even had a beach ball party.”
Barlow said the entire day gave off a light-hearted atmosphere but when it was time to get to the “meat and potatoes” of studying, he was very impressed.
“She just shared with us different ways to serve the kids better and that’s one thing I’m really impressed with,” he said. “Overall it was just really fun and educational. It gives you that little pep to get you ready. Ms. Casey Partain, our CNP Supervisor, does a lot to get things like this organized for us.”
Interacting with other people and understanding their different personalities was one take away Barlow had.
“We had to get up out of our seats, go meet someone we did not know and find something that we had in common with them and something that was totally different. That was really cool, meeting people that we didn’t know. I met a man from the Albertville School System, and it was amazing how much we had in common, a man I didn’t know 5 minutes earlier. Things like this get everyone involved. Every year the meetings never disappoint, it’s always something different.”
Barlow said the most important takeaway was that their jobs are about the students.
“The focus is the kids. If we come together as a team and work as one, the kids are our customers. If you look at it as just a job, these kids are going to come in and pick up on it. They already have enough stuff going on, when they come in there it should be a drama-free zone. We are there to lighten up their day,” he continued.
“I can remember, and I’ve been out of school quite a few years, but I can remember the people that were in my lunchroom. In fact, the first job I ever had in my life was working for my janitor in his chicken houses. I had tried to help him with the garbage one day and he wouldn’t let me help him, but he did ask if I wanted a job. My grandfather had driven me to his house because I couldn’t even drive at the time. I had a real connection to my janitor and people in the lunchroom. It’s amazing how we have been given a great opportunity to interact and to influence these kids in such a positive way that 40 years down the road they will remember their lunch lady or their janitor. I may just empty their trays but I’m serving them and to me, that’s not a job, it’s serving. When you enjoy serving others, it’s not a job.”
