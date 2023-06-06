The Whole Backstage Community Theatre Board of Directors will hold the annual public meeting on Sunday, June 11 at 5 p.m., as required by the non-profitorganization status 501(c)(3).
The event will be at the Whole Backstage at 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way in Guntersville, Alabama, 35976.
For more information, call 256-582-7469 during regular business hours.
The WBS is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization. It is the oldest continually operating community theatre in North Alabama and exists solely through the generous support of its patrons.
The WBS is also an organization that gives the youth of the community an opportunity to participate in its annual summer musical. The summer musical is an intensive theatre experience that covers every facet of theater production. Many of our young people have gone on to be accomplished actors, directors, teachers and technicians in a variety of areas.
