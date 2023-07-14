The Albertville Public Library will be curbside only July 17th-21st.
Officials at the library say the facility will be getting new floors installed. Staff will be moving books, shelves and other furniture downstairs during this time. The Albertville Public library will then be closed the next two weeks, July 24th- August 4th.
Anyone who has checked out books during this time can return the books once they reopen with no late fee or can return books in one of the drop off boxes. There is one drop-off box at the front of the library on the porch at the front door and a second drive-up box located in the parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.