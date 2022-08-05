At a meeting Tuesday, the Marshall County Schools Board of Education discussed updates to school security protocols recommended by the Safety Task Force.
With the stated goal of enhancing safety and incident management, the task force includes school representatives, law enforcement and state and national officials of The Alabama Association of School Resource Officers.
Superintendent Cindy Wigley said the task force as well as the district’s student resource officers held meetings this summer to review safety protocols and identity areas for improvement. As a result of the meetings, Wigley said the system has discussed purchasing additional cameras, infrared thermal imaging guns, additional gun safes, P25 radios for office staff, rifle-rated ballistic shields, as well as improving classroom barricade strategies and future bus communications.
This would be in addition to recent security enhancements to school entrances and audio crisis alerts in each classroom.
In other business, the board:
• Approved paid payables for June.
• Approved the following bids:
1. Instructional Math Intervention Program, awarded to Voyager Sopris for $34,413.
2. Math Fact Fluency Materials, awarded to Explorer Learning for $16,462.32.
3. Supplemental Grocery Products and Supplies, Sand Mountain CNP Cooperative, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Approved the Student Handbook for the 2022-2023 school year.
Approved the following contracts and service agreements:
1.Christy Holsonback, temporary, part-time instructional assistant, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, effective Aug. 1.
2. Shelia Cumo, part-time interventionist, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, paid from local Title I funds, effective Aug. 1.
3.Patti Blackstone, part-time psychometrist, Marshall County Schools, effective Aug. 1 -May 26, 2023, paid from IDEA funds.
4. Dr. Deana Hollaway, psychologist, Marshall County Schools, effective Aug. 1 -May 26, 2023, paid from IDEA funds.
5. Sharron Whitaker, part-time bookkeeper, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, effective Aug. 1 -May 26, 2023.
6. Carrie Ann Key, part-time teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, paid from local Title I funds, effective Aug. 1.
7. Jerald Bailey, part-time teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective Aug. 1.
8. Brett Thrower, part-time teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective Aug. 1.
9. Debbie Williams, part-time Gifted Specialist, Marshall County Schools, effective Aug. 1.
• Approved the following Personnel Action Item:
A. Retirement and Resignation
1. Amia Simpson, temporary Long-Term Substitute , Brindlee Mountain Primary School, resignation effective July 28 .
2. Karla Hernandez, instructional aide, Douglas Elementary School, resignation effective July 28 .
3. April Hancock, CNP worker, Douglas Middle School, resignation effective July 28 .
4. Leidy Zaragoza, migrant recruiter, Marshall County Schools, resignation effective Aug. 1.
5. Penny Waldrop, gifted specialist, Marshall County Schools, resignation effective Aug. 1.
6. Skylar R. Burns, teacher, DAR Middle School, resignation effective Aug. 1.
7. Brooklyn Sullivan, teacher, Douglas Middle School, resignation effective Aug. 1.
8. LouAnne Barnes, CNP manager, DAR Campus, retirement/resignation effective Aug. 1.
9. Francisca Cruz, migrant recruiter, Marshall County Schools, resignation effective Aug. 1.
10. Elizabeth Uptain, bookkeeper, Sloman Primary School, resignation effective Aug. 1.
11. William J. Hodges, instructional assistant, DAR Middle School, resignation effective Aug. 1.
B. Transfers
1. Kimberly Baird, CNP worker, Douglas Middle School, to CNP Assistant Manager, Douglas Middle School, effective Aug. 1.
2. Jamie Sampson, SLPA/instructional assistant, DAR Elementary School, to SLPA/instructional assistant, Douglas Learning Center, effective Aug. 1.
3. Karen Wright, teacher, Douglas Elementary School, to Math Interventionist/STEM teacher, Sloman Primary School, effective Aug. 1.
4. Julia Ann Walker Davis (Julie), teacher, Douglas Elementary School, to teacher, Asbury Elementary School, effective Aug. 1.
5. Casundra Willmon, CNP assistant manager, Douglas Middle School, to CNP Assistant Manager, DAR Campus, effective Aug. 1.
6. Naomi Wyatt, Bus Aide, Asbury Campus, to Bus Driver, Asbury Campus, effective Aug. 9.
7. Derek Wright, temporary, full-time substitute driver, Asbury Campus, to bus driver, Asbury Campus, effective Aug. 9 .
8. Michael Reidlinger, temporary, full-time substitute driver, DAR Campus, to temporary, full time substitute driver, Asbury Campus, for the 2022-23 school year only, effective Aug. 1 -May 26, 2023.
9. Dr. Ann Siler, teacher, Sloman Primary School, to teacher, Douglas High School, effective Aug. 1.
10. Nancy Siler, teacher, Sloman Primary School, to temporary teacher, Douglas Elementary School, effective Aug. 1 -May 26, 2023.
D. Supplements/Volunteers
1. Seth Kelley, teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, supplement for teaching during planning period, for the 2022-2023 school year.
2. Michael Hardin, teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, supplement for teaching during planning period, for the 2022-2023 school year.
3. Gloria Collins, teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, supplement for teaching during planning period, for the 2022-2023 school year.
4. Rebecca Howard, teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, supplement for teaching during planning period, for the 2022-2023 school year.
5. Alyssa Caldwell, Band Camp Volunteer, Douglas High School, stipend to be paid out of the band booster account.
6.Kiran Norton, Band Camp Volunteer, Douglas High School, stipend to be paid out of the band booster account.
7. Jose Nieto, Band Camp Volunteer, Douglas High School, stipend to be paid out of the band booster account.
8. Max Antonovich, Band Camp Volunteer, Douglas High School, stipend to be paid out of the band booster account.
9. Destin Felder, Band Camp Volunteer, Douglas High School, stipend to be paid out of the band booster account.
10. Carrie Ann Key, Choral Sponsor, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective Aug. 1.
11. Jerald Bailey, Band Director, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective Aug. 1.
E. Leaves of Absence
1.Kaitlyn Griffin, SLP, Asbury Elementary School, LOA requested from Aug. 9-Sept. 2.
2. Anna Beth Jimmerson, PreK Auxililary teacher, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, unpaid LOA, requested from Aug. 15-October 3 .
3. Ashton Williams, PreK Auxiliary teacher, Asbury Elementary School, unpaid LOA, requested from Aug. 15-Oct. 3 .
4. Stacey Sanders, teacher, Douglas Elementary School, unpaid LOA, requested from Aug. 1 -May 26 .
5. Jennifer Dominguez, instructional aide, Douglas High School, LOA requested from Aug. 2-23 .
6. Erin Gentry, teacher, Douglas High School, LOA requested from September 1-22 .
F. New Employees
1.Christopher A. Szydlowski, STEM teacher, Asbury High School, effective Aug. 1.
2. Justin Brooks, teacher, Asbury High School, effective Aug. 1.
3. Phillip Cooper, temporary Long-Term Substitute, DAR High School, for the 2022-23 school year only, effective Aug. 1 -May 26, 2023.
4. Stacey Clardy, CNP worker, Douglas Middle School, effective Aug. 1.
5. Stefani Treece, CNP worker, Douglas Middle School, effective Aug. 1.
6. H. Glenn Burton, teacher, DAR Middle School, effective Aug. 1.
7. Dylan K. Young, teacher DAR Middle School, effective Aug. 1.
8. Gary Mohney, temporary Long-Term Substitute, DAR Middle School, for the 2022-23 school year only, effective Aug. 1 -May 26, 2023.
9. Maricela Luevano Medina, instructional aide/Parent Engagement Specialist, Asbury High School, effective Aug. 1.
10. Jessica Long, teacher, Asbury Elementary School, effective Aug. 1.
11. Alexandria Spurgin Lankford, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, effective Aug. 1.
12. Ashley M. Mass, CNP worker, Douglas Middle School, effective Aug. 1.
13. Sharon D. Williams, CNP worker, Douglas Middle School, effective Aug. 1.
14. Jennifer Cheyenne Hinote, CNP worker, DAR Campus, effective Aug. 1. 15. Kim Peet, temporary Long-Term Substitute, Douglas Middle School, for the 2022-23 school year only, effective Aug. 1 -May 26, 2023.
16. Lashonda Green, temporary teacher, filling a leave of absence at Douglas High School, Aug. 1- Oct. 6.
17. Tara C. Sheppard, CNP Stock Clerk/Janitor, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective Aug. 1.
18. Sheree Taylor, temporary Long-Term Substitute, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, for the 2022-23 school year only, effective Aug. 1 -May 26, 2023.
19. Tarmelinda R. Gross, teacher, Douglas Middle School, effective Aug. 1.
20. Tina Wiley, teacher, Asbury Elementary School, effective Aug. 1.
21. Elizabeth Selena B. Smith, teacher, Asbury Elementary School, effective Aug. 1.
22. Michael Stegeman, instructional aide, Douglas High School, effective Aug. 1.
23. Caleigh Leigh Morrow, temporary Long-Term Substitute, Brindlee Mountain High School, filling a leave of absence Aug. 1-September 16 .
24. Billy Hicks, instructional assistant, Douglas High School, effective Aug. 8 . 25. David Hyatt, Bus Driver, Brindlee Mountain Campus, effective Aug. 9.
26. Gary Mohney, Bus Driver, DAR Campus, effective Aug. 9 .
27. Cheryl Harper, temporary, Long-Term Substitute Bus Driver, DAR Campus, for the 2022-23 school year only, effective Aug. 1 -May 26, 2023.
28. Danielle R. Pierce, Bookeeper, Sloman Primary School, effective Aug. 16 .
