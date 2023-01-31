The Marshall County Extension Office will be hosting a Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training on Feb. 20, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The training will be held at K Supply, 930 Nixon Chapel Rd. in Albertville. The program is free, but registration is required. A light meal will be provided. To register, call the Marshall County Extension office at 256-582-2009 or register online at www.aces.edu/go/marshallevent.
Beef Quality Assurance is a nationally coordinated, state implemented program that provides systematic information to U.S. beef producers and beef consumers of how common-sense husbandry techniques can be coupled with accepted scientific knowledge to raise cattle under optimum management and environmental conditions. BQA guidelines are designed to make certain all beef consumers can take pride in what they purchase – and can trust and have confidence in the entire beef industry. Today, the stakes are even higher because the full beef supply chain is leveraging BQA to ensure our commitment to food safety, animal welfare, and beef quality.
