FORT PAYNE, Ala. - At approximately 5:30 p.m., on Feb. 8, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office received a call of a possible homicide on County Road 155 in Higdon.
When DeKalb County Deputies, Investigators with the DeKalb County Criminal Investigations Unit, Investigators with the District Attorney's Office and Investigators with the Center for Applied Forensic at Jacksonville State University responded to process the scene, they found Joseph Xavior Register, 52, of Higdon deceased.
After an investigation, Cody Alexander Register, 25, of Higdon, was charged with murder and placed in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond.
“We would like to thank the Ider Police Department and Cartersville Fire Department for their assistance on this case,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “Its always tragic when something like this happens and the effect it has on family is unbearable.
“Thanks to vital information from the community, we were able to move fast and get a suspect in custody. I can't stress enough how important it is that our communities are able to step up and provide helpful information when crimes occur, and this is a prime example. We have to have these partnerships with our communities in Law Enforcement.
“Big thanks to all the assisting agencies. Let's all keep the families involved in our prayers.”
