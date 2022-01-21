The Albertville Museum has earned a $6,000 competitive Alabama Humanities Recovery Grant from the Alabama Humanities Alliance. This award will help make possible for the day-to-day operation and provide Our Museum with funding to advance Our Mission of protecting and displaying the History of Albertville.
“This Alabama Humanities Grant is very important to Our Museum and its operation. It gives Us a better opportunity to provide services and programs that We would not otherwise be able to provide the people of Albertville, Marshall County and the State of Alabama due to the pandemic We have experienced.” Danny Maltbie Program Administrator.
The Albertville Museum is one of 83 organizations to receive an Alabama Humanities Alliance grant this September. In all, the Alabama Humanities Alliance is distributing $800,000 to help cultural nonprofits recover from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alabama Humanities Recovery Grants are funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities through the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. These grants were made available to Alabama-based nonprofits with a demonstrated commitment to public humanities programming. Grantees include community cornerstones such as museums, libraries, archives, historic sites and more.
“AHA’s recovery grants will help humanities-focused organizations thrive beyond the pandemic,” says Chuck Holmes, AHA’s executive director. “Robust cultural organizations make Alabama a richer, smarter and more vibrant place to live and learn. These grants will sustain the humanities in our communities and contribute to the state’s economic recovery in the months ahead.”
The Albertville Museum hopes this grant will provide a path for new ideas and programs to be provided to our visitors.
About The Albertville Museum
The Albertville Museum Foundation strives to preserve and protect the history of the City of Albertville. Some ways we are attempting to preserve history are through collection and display of artifacts and memorabilia related to the educational, commercial, agricultural, industrial, social, and governmental facets of the City of Albertville.
About the Alabama Humanities Alliance
The Alabama Humanities Alliance is a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Our mission is to foster learning, understanding and appreciation of Alabama’s people, communities and cultures. The ultimate goal: To use the humanities to bring Alabamians together and make our state a better place to live.
