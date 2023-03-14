Olivia, North Carolina - The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division at anytime.
For information about the association and our 100th annual reunion in Colorado Springs, Colorado from September 20-24, 2023; visit www.2ida.org/product/reunion/10 on the web, send an email to 2ida.pao@charter.net or call Mike Davino at 919-356-5692.
