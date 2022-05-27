Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent spoke at the Marshall County Commission meeting on Wednesday about increasing the annual compensation of the chief deputy coroner as well as establishing a new sworn deputy coroner position.
Nugent explained how since 2019, the coroner’s office has seen the call volume double to around 10 calls a month, and homicide cases increase from averaging two to 10 a year. Calling it a state-wide problem as Alabama is above the national average in violent crimes, he said a new position along with increasing the pay of the current chief deputy coroner would help keep them from falling even more behind.
“I am the only contact for the public in my office,” Nugent said. “I get 616 phone calls just on my county line during a 30 day period. I have no one else to help me answer calls.”
The commission voted to approve these requests, 3-1, with Rick Watson from District 2 being the only no. Watson explained to Nugent the reason he voted no was because he had previously asked the coroner’s office for the addresses of the bodies they have retrieved and he has never heard back from the office.
“I can’t identify whether it is city or county, so I tried to do my due diligence,” Watson said. “I needed your information to help me, and I have not received it.”
During the meeting the commission also approved applying for a state inmate reimbursement for inmates housed in the county jail between March 3, 2021 through December 31. This would be in the amount of $222,118.92. They also approved the resolution that would give retirees and beneficiaries of deceased retirees a one-time lump sum payment from their General Fund balance.
