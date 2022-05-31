The City of Guntersville is poised to convey nearly two acres of property at the City Harbor to Patrick Lawler for $10 for the purpose of building a hotel.
The tentative plans call for the agreement to get a first reading at a council meeting today, June 1 —a different day than the Council normally meets —with a vote scheduled for the June 20 meeting.
They will meet at 8:30 a.m. in Town Hall as they are taking a field trip after the meeting to look at Veterans Parks in other towns.
Mayor Leigh Dollar said she expects some criticism over the hotel deal, but she said it should generate a great deal of tax revenue for the city, which is in desperate need of hotel rooms.
“This is similar to Industrial Development Boards conveying property to industries coming to a city,” she said. “Tourism is Guntersville’s industry.”
She said significant “safeguards” are built into the development agreement for the city. She expects to give more details on those safeguards for our Saturday edition.
She also said Lawler will have to meet various requirements before the property is conveyed to him.
“The property will not be conveyed on the day the Council votes,” she said. “Several things must happen. It won’t be conveyed until about two weeks before he breaks ground.”
She said citizens will have an opportunity to speak to the Council about the development, both those for and against it.
One of the safeguards is expected to be that if Lawler ever decided to sell, the city would have the first opportunity to buy back the property.
