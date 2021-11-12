During a regular meeting Wednesday, the Marshall County Commission took two actions that will benefit county employees
Similar to policies adopted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the commission approved a resolution that requested the personnel board adopt a COVID-related leave policy that would give employees up to 80 hours of paid sick leave at their regular rate. The leave would be funded through Sept. 30, 2022, out of the $18 million the county was given as part of the County’s American Rescue Plan Act. The extra COVID sick leave won’t be official until its details are worked out and approved by the personnel board.
On top of extra leave, the commission approved giving county employees longevity pay based on their years of service ranging from $100 for those who have worked for less than a year up to $1,500 for workers with more than 25 years of service. The total cost of the bonuses is estimated to cost $112,000 to be funded out of the General Fund.
In other business, the commission:
• Heard an update from Martin & Cobey Construction on old jail renovation. Project Manager Kelly Howard said they were still behind schedule and are having a hard time catching up due to supply line issues.
• Approved canceling Nov. 24 commission meeting
• Approved the schedule for commission meetings to remain as the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
• Selected Joey Baker as commission vice chairman
• Approved the additional holiday schedule for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s in accordance with the State of Alabama.
• Announced white goods pickup and Dumpsters at all districts on Nov. 15. Districts 1 and 2 will be free; Districts 3 and 4 pay.
• Approved a proclamation for Farm/City Week during the week of Nov. 19-25.
• Approved of memorandum of understanding between MARCOM and E911
• Approved entering into contract with Digital Assurance Certification, LLC for providing services to ensure compliance with continuing disclosure requirements of SEC for 10 years for a total of $5,000.
• Approved a snow removal agreement for fiscal year 2022 with ALDOT.
• Announced a two-week application period for a board position with Marshall County Economic Development Council.
• Heard from the Natural Resources Conservation Service about programs related to Marshall County, which totaled $1,868,054.22 for the last fiscal year.
