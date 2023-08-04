The search for Albertville City Schools’ new superintendent continues with three of the final six candidates scheduled to be interviewed next week. Assistant superintendent Todd Watkins, who is currently serving as interim superintendent, was interviewed for an hour and a half Wednesday evening where he laid out his plans and vision for the district.
“I have the opportunity to make changes in a district that is full of resources, passion for what they do, and I can benefit not only from the people that I work with but I can also give back to the people,” Watkins said about why he applied for the position. “If you look at my resume, everything has built up to this point.”
Watkins’s career has led him from serving in the military and in the sheriff’s department to becoming a teacher and coach and now executive director of career tech and student services at ACS. He also served as the director of career technology for Huntsville City Schools and the director of technology and innovation for Eufaula City Schools. Additionally, he was an alternative school principal and virtual learning coordinator for Oxford City Schools, the digital curriculum coordinator of Piedmont City Schools, a teacher for Gadsden City Schools and Trussville City Schools, and a teacher and technology coordinator for Etowah County Schools, according to the ACS website.
“My career has been a pathway of moving forward as far as I can go because I’ve always wanted to be the best, and I’ve told people here that when you excel and when you’re dedicated, and you are the best at what you do, people will recognize and opportunities will open up,” he said.
Watkins talked about having open lines of clear communication with teachers and students and not being afraid of failure when pushing for innovation while upholding high standards of excellence.
When it comes to disciplinary matters, Watkins said he would employ restorative measures rather than punitive ones in hopes of addressing the bad behavior and getting the student back in the classroom and on track. He said he would also look at creative personalized learning pathways for students to meet their needs and learning styles and help them to adapt to a rapidly innovating job market.
He defined his view of a good leader as someone who is “firm, fair, consistent and caring.”
“I’m going to have to be firm, but it’s going to be fair,” he said. “It’s going to be fair because there’s been stakeholders that have been involved and when it’s time to stand up and support our people, we’ll be firm. And it’s a courage thing too. Have the courage to stand up and say what you’re going to do… There needs to be consistency because that brings a lot of confidence in everybody’s workforce. But it also has to be caring. There’s got to be an element of caring about it.”
“Leadership required vision. It is a vision of casting a broad net across a large organization but making that vision real to the classroom teacher to where it can be broken down into different parts.”
Watkins said he hopes to create a culture among ACS staff that’s not afraid of change and feels empowered to make decisions and take risks without fear of repercussions.
“There’s a staff in place now, there’s things that are happening in this district that are exciting. It’s fun to be a part of, and I think there’s nothing more but good things to come,” Watkins concluded.
