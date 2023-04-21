When Clay and Tabitha Bodine started Oak Water Ranch in Guntersville, people told them they were crazy, Clay Bodine recalled.
“We’re first-generation farmers,” he explained, and the couple was starting an operation that raises commercial goats, miniature beef cattle, and heritage breed hogs.
But the Bodines considers themselves blessed, two years into operation of their livestock farm, and they want to share a blessing with someone who needs it.
They plan to do so with their “Share a Swine” project – taking nominations from the public for a family who could benefit from their gift: The whole share of best of their hogs, processed and prepared for the freezer. And they plan to provide that too.
Bodine said they partnered with Lowe’s in Guntersville to give a freezer so that whoever receives this gift can store it safely.
“We wanted to offer something and give back to the community,” Bodine said.
“If you know of a deserving family in need, you can nominate them via our online form at the link provided (on the Oak Water Ranch Facebook page). Any information provided will remain confidential.
“After the nomination period, each submission will be reviewed, and a family with compelling needs will be chosen to receive the pork share,” the Facebook page explained.
After a family is selected, the Bodines will contact them and ensure that they want to accept the donation and details will be worked out in regard to receiving the offering.
Bodine said they will accept nominations through May 14, then begin the process of reviewing the submissions.
The swine should be ready and processed sometime in June.
They’ve received some nominations, Bodine said, and he hopes they will receive more.
He said they thought it might be hit or miss, especially with this first giveaway.
“It’s hard for people admit they need help,” Bodine said.
At the ranch, they try to grow their hogs to 250 pounds or more, Bodine said, which results in 130 to 140 pounds of retail cuts.
“It’s a substantial amount,” he said.
The ranch’s Facebook page cites scripture: “Honor the Lord with your wealth, with the firstfruits of all your crops.” Proverbs 3:9
“We’ve been blessed,” Bodine said.
“We just felt led to do this.
“If we have to eat the cost this year, that’s fine. It will help a family.”
For more information or to nominate a family, visit the Oak Water Ranch on Facebook (@OakWaterRanch) or www.oakwaterranch.com.
