The Albertville City Schools’ superintendent interviews continued Monday, August 7th with Dr. John Barge.
Barge spent time in the classroom as a teacher, a principal, a district superintendent and the state superintendent of Georgia.
Barge went into education because school had been his safe haven when he was growing up. He wanted to create that same security for children today. Barge worked in education for 30 years before he retired because of family matters, but now he is ready to come out of retirement and get back to his passion.
“I always saw one of my roles as principal was to prepare my assistant principals to become principals. As superintendent I’m always preparing folks for their next role. It’s not about me, it’s about us, it’s about preparing everyone who works for the Albertville school system to be the best that they can be,” stated Barge
While Barge was a career tech director in an urban school district, he was able to convert a school bus into a mobile computer lab and hot spot that was driven around the community for students who had no internet access at home. As state superintendent, Barge implemented Georgia’s career pathway system.
“We’re here to make sure that students are successful and find their passions,” Barge said.
For students who need to work and take care of their family, Barge was able to create a career pathway that gave them flexibility to work and go to school.
Barge’s disciplinary ideology is to understand that sometimes student misbehavior is triggered by traumatic experience.
“If we can understand the reasons why students are misbehaving, then we can address that early. If we address that early, it’s better in the long run for everyone involved. We can change the trajectory of that student’s learning and their life,” said Barge.
In recruiting new teachers and teaching students whose first language is not English, Barge said we should recruit new teachers who are bilingual that have grown up here. We can establish relationships with bilingual students who might want to go into education and hire them on after they finish college.
As superintendent, Barge also put together a day of activities for parents to be more aware of what was going on in the school system. They were also taught how to use the parent portal as well as showing high school parents how to access scholarship programs. He also created an app to help communicate better with parents. They could send out notifications from the school district and parents would get them immediately.
His strengths include building teams and improving student outcomes. In 2017, Barge’s school led the state of Georgia in growth in ACT scores, while he was district superintendent. His weaknesses are being very critical of himself and being a little impatient when it comes to change and growth. Barge will want to invest in programs that have the greatest return on investment such as teachers, salaries, curriculum and resources. When it comes to cutting the budget, he says that we will need to be creative with what we have and do thorough audits so we can see exactly where we’re losing money and what is having the least effect on student outcomes.
When discussing closing the graduation rate gap, Barge says, “Our goal is to make sure they are ready. Schools need to focus on college and career readiness. Analyzing past students and their academic records in college and comparing that to their class schedules from high school. They need to look and see what classes students need to take to make them college and career ready.”
