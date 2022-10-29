GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Residents of Marshall County may have noticed something different with their property tax bill this year. Instead of just a total tax figure, Revenue Commissioner Michael Johnson decided to give an itemized breakdown of the charges to show citizens how their tax dollars are being spent.
“It’s been an effort for some time to just make people more aware of what it is they’re paying for,” Johnson told The Reporter. He said the new bill format has already garnered a lot of questions from taxpayers.
“The vendor, when they prepared the data to be printed — we actually always talked about there being four taxes for the county,” he said. “There’s the general fund, road and bridge, courthouse and jail, and hospital. The hospital really has nothing to do with the commission … but it was always carried at that level because any exceptions or anything that affected the other three also affected it… It’s rightfully its own item, so that’s why there’s a hospital line item on there. [The vendor] got most of it right, but they missed that one.”
He said the tax notices are correct, though they didn’t include some other information Johnson hoped would be on there, like line items for appraised property value and the assessed value, which were covered in the old notice format.
“Those fields got dropped. They should have been on there,” Johnson said.
Despite some initial hiccups, Johnson said he believes the new format will help show people how their taxes work.
For example, he said people with a homestead may not realize they are receiving a tax exemption of close to 50% of what they would be paying otherwise.
“The feeling is that that is a full tax, and it’s not. You’re being exempted,” he said. “So, [we’re] just trying to help people be aware of what they’re paying so that we can all be a little bit more accountable.”
Johnson said since adopting the new format, he’s been contacted by people who didn’t know some of their property taxes went to the state or toward a school tax.
“Whether or not [the new format] is good or not, I guess that’s up to everybody else to decide, but I feel like it’s been helpful,” he said.
