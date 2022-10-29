GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Residents of Marshall County may have noticed something different with their property tax bill this year. Instead of just a total tax figure, Revenue Commissioner Michael Johnson decided to give an itemized breakdown of the charges to show citizens how their tax dollars are being spent.

“It’s been an effort for some time to just make people more aware of what it is they’re paying for,” Johnson told The Reporter. He said the new bill format has already garnered a lot of questions from taxpayers.

