A two-day, free outdoor concert event will be the “last summer hurrah” at Papa Dubi’s this weekend. 

The End of the Summer Concert Series and Shrimp Boil will be held on The Lawn at Papa Dubi’s Friday and Saturday nights. The events are free to attend. Food and drink will be sold. No coolers allowed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.