A two-day, free outdoor concert event will be the “last summer hurrah” at Papa Dubi’s this weekend.
The End of the Summer Concert Series and Shrimp Boil will be held on The Lawn at Papa Dubi’s Friday and Saturday nights. The events are free to attend. Food and drink will be sold. No coolers allowed.
Owner Will Younghouse said Alex Kilroy will grace the stage Aug. 26 from 6 to 9 p.m.
“He placed 2nd on ‘The Voice’ in Romania in 2016,” Younghouse said. “He moved to Nashville in 2019. He’s a great guitar player. He’s straight up rock and roll, not a lot of country.
“This will be his first time performing in Alabama.”
Saturday kicks off with the first-ever shrimp boil beginning at 3 p.m. Plates of shrimp, potatoes and corn will be sold by the plate.
Younghouse said the restaurant will be open for regular business hours, 3 to 9 p.m. with their full regular menu available.
“We’ll have a dedicated spot to order and have plenty of tables and chairs out to eat at,” Younghouse said.
“Something Extra Ice Cream will be here. We’re going to have yard games of all types for children and adults.”
Brandon Elder will take the stage at 5:30 p.m.
Elder, an Arab area native, competed in season 16 of “American Idol.”
“Rain won’t stop us Saturday night,” Younghouse said. “We’ve got tents coming. We’ve got Porta-Potties lined up.
“We’ve got our stage set up. We have sod down. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and the whole family. It’s going to be a fun time!
“It’s going to be a super kid-friendly event. We are looking forward to being able to unveil the full potential of our outdoor space.”
Only lightning “or a very nasty storm” will bring festivities to a halt, Younghouse said.
“We will party through it all,” he said.
Younghouse said just 18 months ago, only one venue routinely hosted live music.
“Now we have the Sand Mountain Amphitheater … it has really upped the ante for all of us around. We are trying to pull artists from a three-hour radius now.”
Live music will continue indoors during the week. Check the Papa Dubi Facebook page for dates, times and acts scheduled.
Younghouse said once the summer outdoor concert season ends, the outdoor stage will take on a new life as Saturday college football tailgate party central.
“It will be a great gameday atmosphere,” he said. “There will be a huge TV installed in the stage area playing the games.”
