The first of five candidates for the top job at Albertville City Schools completed job interviews this week.
Members of the Albertville City School Board of Education and city residents met candidates Dr. Robert Sims, ACS Interim Superintendent Todd Watkins and Dr. Bart Reeves Tuesday through Thursday.
Individual stories on each interview may be found inside this edition on pages A8 and A9.
Next week, Dr. John Barge and Dr. Brian Thomas will get their chances to address the public. Stories from their interviews will be published in the Aug. 12 edition.
Board members hope to name the next superintendent at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 15.
After serving approximately six years, the district’s former superintendent Dr. Boyd English turned in his resignation letter back in May.
The Albertville City School System will welcome its students back from summer break on August 8, and a new superintendent is expected to be named shortly after.
School Board Attorney Taylor Brooks with Lanier Ford Law Firm helped the board facilitate the application process. Brooks says he received 13 applications, and the board narrowed it down to the five finalists.
• Dr. John Barge is an education consultant in the State of Georgia. Dr. Barge has served as state superintendent for the Georgia Department of Education, the superintendent of McIntosh County School District, and in various administrative and teaching positions with other school districts in the State of Georgia.
• Dr. Bart Reeves is the assistant executive director for the Alabama Association of School Boards. Dr. Reeves has formerly served as superintendent of Satsuma City Schools and superintendent of Jackson County Schools. Dr. Reeves has also served as a principal for Jasper City Schools and an assistant principal and teacher for Guntersville City Schools.
• Dr. Robert Sims served for 13 years as principal of Albertville Intermediate School. Dr. Sims has also served as an assistant principal of Evans Elementary School and Albertville Middle School. Prior to coming to work for Albertville City Schools, he was an assistant principal at Sand Rock and a history teacher at Arab High School.
• Dr. Brian Thomas is the chief of staff for the DeKalb County Board of Education. Prior to being named chief of staff, Dr. Thomas served as the assistant superintendent of DeKalb County Schools for approximately eight years. In addition to his many years as an administrator, Dr. Thomas also served as a teacher for over six years.
• Todd Watkins is currently the interim superintendent of Albertville City Schools. Prior to being named superintendent, Mr. Watkins served as the assistant superintendent and executive director of career tech and student services at Albertville City Schools since 2021. He also served as the director of career technology for Huntsville City Schools and the director of technology and innovation for Eufaula City Schools. Additionally, he was an alternative school principal and virtual learning coordinator for Oxford City Schools, the digital curriculum coordinator of Piedmont City Schools, a teacher for Gadsden City Schools and Trussville City Schools, and a teacher and technology coordinator for Etowah County Schools.
