MONTGOMERY -- The Alabama Department of Environmental Management said $52.6 million that Alabama has been awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help public water systems address “emerging contaminants” will complement ADEM’s ongoing efforts to improve the state’s drinking water and sewer systems.

Last year, ADEM awarded $463 million to public drinking water and wastewater systems across the state to deal with longstanding infrastructure needs. That funding is from a combination of sources, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the American Rescue Plan Act and the State Revolving Fund.

