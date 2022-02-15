Alabama’s spring severe weather season is just around the corner. Emergency officials urge residents to prepare now by taking part in the state’s 11th annual severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday slated for Feb. 25-27.
During the three-day sales tax holiday, shoppers will be able to stock up tax-free on commonly needed supplies costing $60 or less. The items include batteries, weather radios, tarps and non-electric food storage coolers and can openers.
Generators costing $1,000 or less also can be purchased free of the state’s four-percent sales tax during the three-day tax holiday.
“Severe weather can occur at any time, in any season,” said Alabama Retail President Rick Brown. “The tax holiday helps Alabama consumers remember to stock and prepare emergency kits to be ready when storms strike.”
The following tax-exempt items priced at $60 or less are:
• AAA-cell batteries AA-cell batteries C-cell batteries D-cell batteries 6-volt batteries 9-volt batteries (Note: Coin, car and boat batteries are not tax-exempt)
• Cellular phone battery
• Cellular phone charger
• Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio, two-way radio, weatherband radio or NOAA weather radio
• Portable self-powered light source, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns, or emergency glow sticks
• Tarpaulin
• Plastic sheeting
• Plastic drop cloths
• Other flexible, waterproof sheeting
• Ground anchor system, such as bungee cords or rope, or tiedown kit
• Duct tape
• Plywood, window film or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings
• Non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container
• Non-electric can opener
• Artificial ice
• Blue ice
• Ice packs
• Reusable ice
• Self-contained first aid kit
• Fire extinguisher
• Smoke detector
• Carbon monoxide detector
• Gas or Diesel fuel tank or container
Now is also the perfect time to put together an emergency kit for use in times of severe weather.
Include in your kit a whistle (to call for help), flashlight and extra batteries, battery powered radio and weather radio, cellphone chargers that are solar or battery powered, a three-day supply of water and non-perishable food for each family member (don’t forget your pets), a change of clothes and shoes for each family member, prescription medication and special needs items, and a first aid kit.
Store these items in a backpack and plastic storage tubs in an easily accessible area or in your storm shelter.
