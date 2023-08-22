The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that nighttime resurfacing of seven miles on U.S. 431 in Marshall County started this week.
The $6.5 million project with Whitaker Contracting will include milling and paving from the Etowah County line to Alabama 75 in Albertville.
Motorists should expect single lane closures during work hours, which will be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday nights through Friday mornings.
The project is anticipated to be complete in spring 2024.
